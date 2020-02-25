PORTLAND — High school seniors in Oregon, who plan to major or minor in music, are invited to apply for an Oregon Music Hall of Fame scholarship.
Most recently, the organization awarded four $2,500 scholarships. Recipients are publicly recognized at an award presentation that includes performances by the winners.
The deadline to apply is Monday, March 23. For more information or to download an application, visit www.omhof.org. For questions, email Janeen Rundle, director of music education programs, at janeen@omhof.org.
