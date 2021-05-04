PORTLAND — The deadline to submit applications is looming for scholarships from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
Current Oregon high school seniors who are interested in studying music are encouraged to apply. A total of four $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to 2021 high school graduates.
The application is available at www.omhof.org. For questions, email info@omhof.org.
