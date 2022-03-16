PENDLETON — Established a handful of years ago, the Pendleton School District was pleased with the development of its School to Careers program.
“Essentially, it’s an opportunity for young people to walk in someone else’s career shoes,” said Jill Gregg in describing its purpose.
As the ASPIRE coordinator, Gregg works closely with School to Careers. In a press release from the district, she called it a “great tool” in helping students determine interest in certain career fields. Participants engage in job shadows, internships and listen to guest speakers from area businesses and industries.
Curt Thompson, PHS assistant principal, knew the program was valuable because rather than contacting businesses first, many employers began reaching out to the district to participate. Upwards of 160 business partners were on board offering high school students a glimpse of what potential career paths look like — and then the global pandemic hit.
Funded through grants, the program operates through the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. After nearly a two-year pause, the district hired Patti Hyatt as its new coordinator.
Exciting things are happening again with Hyatt reconnecting with area businesses. They didn’t have to start over, Gregg said, because original collaborations and many of the working relationships still exist.
The program, Thompson said, provides business owners with a voice in shaping future employees. Employers can essentially grow their workforce by building skills with students now. The program also increases occupational literacy — awareness of what careers and jobs exist in the area.
And Work It Wednesdays does just that by inviting local employees to speak to students. Steve Lawn, chief engineer at the Pendleton UAS Test Range, spoke Feb. 16 in business instructor Sonia Cooley’s classroom.
He shared how his love of airplanes from early childhood was part of his long and circuitous route in getting to his current career. Lawn also said high-paying jobs are available even without a college degree. And, he said, there are dozens of current job openings. He urged students to inquire about summer internships at the UAS Range.
“Getting a degree about airplanes to make a successful career is something I wished I had known was possible when I was 16 years old,” Lawn said.
