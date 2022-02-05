BEO mascot debit card

The Bank of Eastern Oregon school mascot debit card program provides support to the associated student body at participating high schools in the region.

 Bank of Eastern Oregon/Contributed Graphic

HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon school mascot debit card program contributed more than $8,400 to participating area high schools in 2021.

“The school mascot cards provide much needed extra funding for these student body programs,” Becky Kindle, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operations officer, said in a press release.

Initiated in September 2013, the BEO mascot debit card program serves several high school associated student body programs, including Heppner, Riverside, Irrigon, Ione, Condon and Weston-McEwen.

Use of the school mascot card generates 5 cents per transaction performed to that school's program. Also, the $10 annual renewal fee for each card goes directly to the school’s ASB.

For more information about the Bank of Eastern Oregon, stop by a local branch or visit www.beobank.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.