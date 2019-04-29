HERMISTON — People are encouraged to ditch the cell phones and iPads and join Screen-Free Week activities in downtown Hermiston.
The event is Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m. on East Main Street, Hermiston. It features Food Hero recipe samples, spin art, helmet fitting, dance, yoga, Zumba and other fitness activities, floral art, books and a prize drawing. Presented by the Children’s Health Committee of the Healthy Communities Coalition, the event is free.
For more information, contact Angie Treadwell at 541-567-8321 or angela.treadwell@oregonstate.edu.
