PENDLETON — Sen. Mark Haas, a Democratic candidate for Oregon Secretary of State, will make a couple of appearances in Pendleton.
He will speak at the March meeting of the Umatilla County Democratic Party. The gathering is Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the city of Pendleton Community Room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. The other event is “Eggs and Issues.” The no-host gathering is Tuesday, March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamley Cafe, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
For more information, contact Sue Peterson at bikerchick49@hotmail.com or 541-377-0752.
