UMATILLA — Senior Blues golf league events hosted in April and May in The Dalles and Heppner have been canceled, according to Megan Olsen of Big River Golf Course.
The committee will reevaluate at the end of April, and then make a decision for future events for the league.
For more information, contact Olsen at 541-922-3006 or email megan@golfbigriver.com.
