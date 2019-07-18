PENDLETON — All ages are encouraged to join the Pendleton Senior Center for a picnic Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and a potluck dish to share. The senior center will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, punch, ice cream and table service. There will also be games and prizes for all ages.
For more information, call the senior center at 541-276-7101.
