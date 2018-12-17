The longest nights of the year are sometimes difficult for those who are depressed, have experienced a loss or are feeling sad, said Rev. Kathy Keener of the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church.
Christmas celebrations, singing, children’s pageants or festivals of lessons and carols don’t always meet people’s needs during the holiday season, Keener said. People who are not having a merry Christmas, as well as their supportive friends, are invited to attend a liturgy that shares about the love of God for those who grieve, are depressed, have difficult family relationships or are just feeling blue.
A Blue Christmas Service is being hosted by First Presbyterian, along with Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and Peace Lutheran Church. The free event, with no offering taken, is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
The service features quiet time with poetry, scripture, music, candle lighting and prayer for those who need it. A reception with refreshments and fellowship will follow.
“The Blue Christmas Service is a time set apart for an ecumenical expression of God’s deep love and care, especially for people in need,” Keener said. “Jesus came to a world in conflict and darkness, needing his healing and love. We need it, too.”
For more information, contact Keener at 541-276-7681 or kathyk@pendletonpresbyterian.com.
