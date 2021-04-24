HERMISTON — Get ready to rock as a Christian band will perform in Hermiston as part of its current tour.
Seventh Day Slumber will play on Friday, April 30, at the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. Concession snacks will be available for purchase.
With a capacity of 140, seating is on a first-come basis. Social distancing and masks are required.
For questions, call 541-567-3677. For more about the band, which has several albums out, visit www.seventhdayslumber.com.
