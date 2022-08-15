MORO — While there might not be a big and glitzy midway, the Sherman County Fair has plenty to see and do. The event is Aug. 23-27 at the Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road, Moro.
“As a fair board, we’ve tried to make an effort to make the fair a fun place to come,” Betsy von Borstel, a fair board member, said.
With a theme of Sew It, Grow It & Show It!, it showcases FFA and 4-H youth projects, as well as open class entries. People are invited to enjoy an old-fashioned county fair that celebrates the talents and lifestyles of the people who reside in Sherman County.
Fair admission is free. In addition, there is no charge for special activities, including live entertainment. However, fair board secretary Tania Nelson encourages people to bring their wallets as a handful of food vendors will be on hand and a beer garden will be available.
“We try to host events like the demolition derby, music and the rodeo and not require people to pay,” von Borstel said. “We want everyone to be able to come and enjoy themselves.”
Also, held in conjunction with the Sherman County Historical Society, there is a vintage farm equipment showcase. It will be on display throughout the week.
Highlights include the kickoff barbecue served by the fair board (Aug. 24, 5 p.m.), a ranch sorting contest (Aug. 24, 7 p.m.) chili cookoff tasting (Aug. 25, 5 p.m.), a farm chore obstacle course (Aug. 25, 7 p.m.), a rocket launch (Aug. 26, 4-5:30 p.m.), rodeo action (Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.) and live music with Countryfied (Aug. 26, 9 p.m.),
And Saturday, Aug. 27 offers a full day of fun. Activities include horse and kids games in the rodeo arena (8:30 a.m.), a farmer’s market (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) a classic car show (1:30 p.m.), 4-H & FFA Livestock sale (3-4 p.m.), a demolition derby (6:30 p.m.) and live music with Jager Bumz (9 p.m.).
Tyler Gorham is back for a second year organizing the rodeo events, von Borstel said. Featuring mostly people from throughout the region, contestants will compete in breakaway roping, team roping, wild cow milking, barrel racing and bull riding.
Last year’s rodeo action, von Borstel said, drew a really big crowd. She said it’s fun to cheer people on, especially if it’s your neighbor or other people you know.
“We have the small town feel and we don’t make it too flashy,” von Borstel added. “If you want to unplug from electronics and get away for the day, this is the place to go.”
