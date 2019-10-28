HERMISTON — Certified counselors with the Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) Program will be available to provide help with Medicare open enrollment.
People who have questions about Medicare are invited to attend free upcoming events to learn more about the insurance program and enrollment process. The sessions are Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Conference Room 7 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. There is no fee for the free Friday sessions.
For more information, contact 541-667-3507 or cherrera@gshealth.org.
