SALEM — Free assistance is available to help Oregonians understand Medicare options and benefits, offer enrollment guidance and provide Medicare fraud prevention tips. Open enrollment began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.

For help in navigating the process, people can contact the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance program by calling toll-free 800-722-4134 or visiting www.SHIBA.Oregon.gov. As part of the state’s Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, the website includes the 2023 Oregon Guide to Medicare Insurance Plans.

