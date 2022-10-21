SALEM — Free assistance is available to help Oregonians understand Medicare options and benefits, offer enrollment guidance and provide Medicare fraud prevention tips. Open enrollment began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.
For help in navigating the process, people can contact the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance program by calling toll-free 800-722-4134 or visiting www.SHIBA.Oregon.gov. As part of the state’s Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, the website includes the 2023 Oregon Guide to Medicare Insurance Plans.
In a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services, Jane-ellen Weidanz, who oversees SHIBA as the Long Term Services and Supports administrator, said recently passed legislation through the Inflation Reduction Act resulted in changes to Medicare. The guide, she said, provides information, which will lower Medicare costs for some.
“It’s important that people understand how these changes may affect their benefits,” she said. “SHIBA-certified counselors can help people make informed decisions to choose the plan that works best for them.”
Also, one of the most important tips in regard to potential scams, Weidanz said, is keeping your Medicare identification number safe. People do not need to provide it in order to obtain information about plans.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
