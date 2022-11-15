Operation Christmas Child

Members of Stanfield Baptist Church use an assembly-line method to fill boxes in fall 2020 for Operation Christmas Child. Gifts can be dropped off at New Hope Community Church, Hermiston, or Calvary Chapel of Pendleton during the 2022 National Collection Week, which runs runs Nov. 14-21.

 Maria Hurty/Contributed Photo, File

UMATILLA COUNTY — There is still time to provide holiday magic to disadvantaged children across the globe. Shoebox gifts are being accepted as part of Operation Christmas Child. An outreach ministry of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, shoebox-sized packages are filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and other small gifts.

The project shares God’s love in a tangible way, letting the recipient know that they are special. People are encouraged to include a note of encouragement, a photo or Bible verse with their package.

