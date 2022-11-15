Members of Stanfield Baptist Church use an assembly-line method to fill boxes in fall 2020 for Operation Christmas Child. Gifts can be dropped off at New Hope Community Church, Hermiston, or Calvary Chapel of Pendleton during the 2022 National Collection Week, which runs runs Nov. 14-21.
UMATILLA COUNTY — There is still time to provide holiday magic to disadvantaged children across the globe. Shoebox gifts are being accepted as part of Operation Christmas Child. An outreach ministry of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, shoebox-sized packages are filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and other small gifts.
The project shares God’s love in a tangible way, letting the recipient know that they are special. People are encouraged to include a note of encouragement, a photo or Bible verse with their package.
National Collection Week Nov. 14-21. Locally, people can drop shoebox gifts off at Calvary Chapel of Pendleton and New Hope Community Church, Hermiston. From there, the boxes are taken to the Tri-Cities, before heading to a processing center in preparation for international distribution. The collection times are:
New Hope Community Church
1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Thursday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m
Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Calvary Chapel of Pendleton
1909 S.W. Athens Ave., Pendleton
Thursday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m
For more information, including how to virtually build a box online, visit sampur.se/3g4STYh. For questions, call 541-966-8912 or 541-567-8441.
