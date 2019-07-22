ARLINGTON — The Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce is cranking up the fun this weekend at Earl Snell Park.
The Arlington Show ’n’ Shine car show revs up Saturday with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The park is located off Interstate 84, Exit 137. There is no fee for spectators.
The cost for vehicle entry is $10 per car. The first 50 registered will receive a dash plaque and goodie bag. Over the years, the show has featured everything from antique and classic cars to motorcycles and even a few tractors. Nearly two dozen trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories at 3:15 p.m. With a charging station in town, Arlington even offers a special category for electric cars.
People are encouraged to enjoy a day in the shade along the Columbia River. In addition to the car show, the event features food and kids’ activities. Also, new to this year’s event is a three-on-three basketball tournament. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. on the basketball courts at the east side of the park.
St. Francis Mission Catholic Church will fire up the barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. And strawberry shortcake will be served up throughout the afternoon by the Methodist Church Ladies.
The family-friendly event also offers visitors a chance to cool down with floaties and toys for water play provided by the chamber. For added safety, lifeguards will be on duty in the lagoon area.
The day also features Hula Hoop contests and the annual Rubber Duck Regatta. For a chance to win, purchase rubber ducks at the Arlington Hardware, 200 Arlington Port Road. Marta Mikkalo of the Arlington chamber said they are available for “a buck a duck.”
Also, a poker walk provides the winner with a $150 gift certificate to have something made by local leather artist Ron Wilson Custom Leather. The winner can work with Wilson to craft a purse, belt, headstall, reins or other leather creations.
For more information, contact 541-626-3426, info@visitarlingtonoregon.com or visit www.visitarlingtonoregon.com.
