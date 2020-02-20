UMATILLA COUNTY-MORROW COUNTY — As Shrove Tuesday nears, several area churches have announced special meals. The day is marked with feasting and celebration as it precedes Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
Shrove Tuesday meals planned Tuesday, Feb. 25:
PENDLETON:
•First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave. (5-7 p.m.). In addition to a pancake supper, there will be Mardis Gras mask-making and a basket raffle. The meal includes sausage, fruit and a beverage and costs $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 children ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Proceeds will go toward upgrades in the preschool and summer day camp. (541-276-7681).
•Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St. (5-7 p.m.). The cost for a pancake meal is by freewill donations, with all money collected going to a scholarship fund. (541-276-7592).
HERMISTON:
•St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave. (5 p.m.) A $5 donation is requested for the pancake supper. (541-567-6672).
HEPPNER:
•All Saints Episcopal Parish Hall, 140 Church St. (5-7 p.m.). An all-you-can-eat meal of pancakes, ham, fruit, coffee, tea, juice and milk is sponsored by the Hopeful Saints Ministry (All Saints Episcopal and Hope Lutheran churches). The cost is $5 for adults, $4 students or $15 for family, with all proceeds going to benefit mission and outreach needs in local communities. (541-676-9970).
