PENDLETON — A silent march intending to honor women who influence and uphold constitutional rights is planned Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 1 p.m. at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Participants will meet at city hall and the march will continue down Dorion Avenue and across to the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Court Ave. The march will then return to city hall. Masks and social distancing is required for all those attending.
Those wishing to drive the route can meet the marchers at city hall and escort the group to the courthouse. Car decorations, costumes and silence are encouraged.
Organizer Andrea Mann reminds participants that this will be a silent march, though signs, costumes, and silent expressions of support (hula hoops, dance, jump ropes, etc.) are welcome. Per Wikipedia, Mann said, "Silent protest is an organized effort where the participants stay quiet to demonstrate disapproval. It is used as a form of civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance."
For more information, email Mann at mannandrea@aol.com.
