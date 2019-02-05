HERMISTON — Victory Baptist Church is hosting its monthly Hymn Sing Sunday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 193 E.Main St., Hermiston.
People of all ages are invited to enjoy an enjoyable hour singing the old hymns and meeting old and new friends for food, fellowship and fun. The event is free.
For more information, contact Chris Finley at 541-571-2516.
