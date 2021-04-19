WALLA WALLA, Wash. — United Way has announced the first-ever virtual singing competition to come to the Blue Mountain region. Sing United: Clash of the Blue Mountain Beats will celebrate and recognize great musical talent in Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties while helping local communities grow stronger through the efforts of United Way.
The virtual singing competition and fundraiser is for local bands and musicians. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, an opportunity for multiple live performances, and a private musician photoshoot. More prizes will be announced soon.
Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way of the Blue Mountains in their Successful Students; Healthy People and Thriving Communities; and Disaster Recovery programs.
“Over the last year, our area has suffered through many losses and hardships. We are thrilled to bring a virtual event to the Blue Mountains that we know will not only lift spirits during the course of the competition, but will have an ongoing impact in our community,” said Christy Lieuallen, executive director of United Way of the Blue Mountains, in a press release. “Throughout history, music has helped to unify and heal people. We hope Sing United will inspire some fun and friendly competition, all while boosting spirits and raising funds for our community, especially during this time of recovery.”
Sing United will be organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee. Musicians/bands must submit registration for the tournament by May 10 at 8 a.m. The bracket and first round matchup dates will be announced soon after. The winner of each matchup is based on the number of votes in the United Way Sing United fundraiser. Each $1 contributed counts as one vote.
For eligibility requirements, and to enter the tournament, musicians and bands can visit https://www.uwbluemt.org/sing. Registration is open immediately.
