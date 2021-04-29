WINE Echo Ridge Cellars 3

Kim, left, Berlyn and Jay Bales in the barrel room of their Echo Ridge Cellars in Echo. Echo Ridge is the second winery — the other is Sno Road Winery, established in 2004 — to be sited in the old town, formerly a major stop on the old Oregon Trail in the mid-19th century.

ECHO — A pop-up shop will be available at Echo Ridge Cellars during Mother’s Day weekend.

People are invited to bring their mom and enjoy a glass of wine while browsing vendor booths. You might find your mom something to express your appreciation for all she does — from candles and chocolates to baked goods and much more. A number of local vendors will be on hand with a variety of handcrafted goods.

The event is Saturday, May 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at the winery, 551 Thielsen St., Echo. Among those selling their wares will be Denard’s Bakery. Straight from Deana Taylor’s certified kitchen, she offers original recipe taste-tested baked goods.

For more information about the event, call 541-376-8100.

