ECHO — A pop-up shop will be available at Echo Ridge Cellars during Mother’s Day weekend.
People are invited to bring their mom and enjoy a glass of wine while browsing vendor booths. You might find your mom something to express your appreciation for all she does — from candles and chocolates to baked goods and much more. A number of local vendors will be on hand with a variety of handcrafted goods.
The event is Saturday, May 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at the winery, 551 Thielsen St., Echo. Among those selling their wares will be Denard’s Bakery. Straight from Deana Taylor’s certified kitchen, she offers original recipe taste-tested baked goods.
For more information about the event, call 541-376-8100.
