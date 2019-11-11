PENDLETON — Representatives from the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Foundation will present a program at the upcoming Round-Up Republican Women’s meeting.
Ron and Sue Hosek will share how they are helping area veterans, with hopes of expanding services across the state. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The no-host lunch costs $11. In recognizing and honoring the service of veterans, they are invited to enjoy the meal free of charge.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP via rounduprw@gmail.com or 541-969-2677. Also, annual dues ($30 for members and $10 for associate members) will be accepted for 2020.
