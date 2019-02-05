PENDLETON — The Umatilla/Morrow Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association (OSWA) invites forestland owners from the two counties to join them Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about the local chapter and its mission. The meeting will be held at Pendleton’s Blue Mountain Community College campus, Umatilla Hall, room 100.
Jim James, the OSWA executive director, will be on hand to answer any questions about OSWA and the benefits of membership. This meeting will also be the regular meeting for the chapter.
OSWA is an organization made up of Oregon small woodland owners who practice and believe in the strength of peer-to-peer communication between landowners; the strength of a unified effort to address legislative and regulatory challenges; and the strength of partnerships in addressing and solving common problems.
Questions can be referred to Hans Rudolf at 541-276-3491.
