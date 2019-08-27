PENDLETON — An upcoming class offers motorists a new and enhanced driving refresher course through AARP Driver Safety.
The session also provides information about how age-related factors can impact driving and ways to make adjustments. While the course is designed for older drivers, anyone with a license is welcome to attend.
The upcoming AARP Smart Driver class is Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. The class fee is $15 for AARP members (bring card) and $20 for non-members. Class participants are responsible for their own lunch. To register or for more information, call 541-861-0024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.