UMATILLA COUNTY — Useful information for motorists is available during upcoming AARP Smart Driver courses.
In addition to rules of the road, the class also provides information about how age-related factors can impact driving and ways to make adjustments. While the course is designed for older drivers, anyone with a license is welcome to attend.
To register for upcoming classes, call the numbers listed:
•Friday, Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Community College, 311 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater (541-938-4082).
•Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton (541-861-0024).
The fee for the class is $15 for AARP members (bring card) and $20 for nonmembers. Class participants are responsible for their own lunch.
Those who complete the class may be eligible for insurance discounts. For additional information about classes, visit www.aarpdriversafety.org.
