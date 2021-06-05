SALEM — As part of celebrating Keep Oregon Green’s 80-year history, the organization announced a billboard poster art contest. Smokey Bear invites Oregonians of all ages to create an entry that shares a vision for keeping Oregon free of wildfire.
The contest features three separate divisions (grades 1-5, 6-12, and 18+ years), with cash prizes awarded to the top three in each division. All participants will receive a certificate of participation.
All submissions will be reviewed in the fall of 2021. Artwork will be used for the 2022 Keep Oregon Green wildfire prevention campaign and publicity for future poster campaigns. The first place winners in each division will be reproduced on billboards at major intersections, highways and interstates all across Oregon.
“We are excited to celebrate our important milestone by offering this fun opportunity to all Oregon residents,” said Kristin Babbs, president of Keep Oregon Green. “As over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are human-caused, the power of prevention is 100% our shared responsibility.”
The purpose of the poster contest, she said, is to involve the public in helping reduce the number of careless wildfires and remind everyone how critical it is to prevent them. Entries must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, which is Smokey Bear’s birthday.
For full contest rules or to submit an entry, visit www.keeporegongreen.org and click on “Art Contest.” For questions, call 503-945-7498.
