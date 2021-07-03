SALEM — Power outages can result in food spoiling, especially during the current excessive heat warning — and that can take a toll on Oregonians living on tight household budgets.
Citizens across the state who lose food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to power outages are encouraged to apply for replacement benefits with the Oregon Department of Human Services.
SNAP recipients who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat because of power outages can request replacement benefits. The request must be submitted within 10 calendar days of the food loss by calling 800-699-9075 or emailing SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us. Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households existing Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
