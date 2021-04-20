HERMISTON — People of all ages can find activities to engage their mind, challenge their skills and invoke a sense of wonder in May at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Children and adults are invited to stop by the library for craft kits and ideas. Adults can create a "Hanging Tin Can Bumblebee" beginning May 4, while kids can pick up the monthly craft kit during the week of May 17, while supplies last. Each kit includes instructions and supplies.
Virtual storytime happens each Thursday on the library's Facebook page. The storytime also includes instructions for the monthly craft activity, available at the library.
The coloring activity for the Summer Reading Program mural will wrap up on May 31. Kids can pick up a coloring page at the library beginning Thursday, May 6, and return it by the end of the month with first name and age only to receive a free bowling pass, while supplies last. This year's reading program begins on Monday, June 21, with the theme "Reading Colors Your World."
Exhibits abound in May, including a Smithsonian traveling exhibit featuring women inventors and the oil paintings of Bryce Southerland of Irrigon, both on display in the library through the end of the month.
And an online collection of poems, short stories and art honoring U.S. troops will be available on the library's social media pages through the month of May. Library patrons are encouraged to submit Memorial Day tributes, either via Facebook Messenger or emailed to chawkins@hermiston.or.us. Submissions will be eligible for prizes, and entries don't have to appear online.
For more information on May library activities, visit the Facebook page or call 541-567-2882.
