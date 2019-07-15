MILTON-FREEWATER — Local craft beers are on tap this weekend during the fifth annual Brews by the Blues Festival.
The event also features cider tasting, local food vendors (skōSH, named Best of the Best Food Truck, and La Familiar, which features El Salvadoran cuisine), live entertainment and a corn hole tournament. The festival is Saturday from 1-9 p.m. at Orchard Park, 1410 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Pre-sale passes are $20 or $25 at the gate. Also, it’s only $5 for designated drivers. Admission includes an event tasting glass and five drink tokens. For a $3 upgrade, people can receive a pounder glass. Additional drink tokens are available for $1 each or six for $5. Event T-shirts also are available for $20.
Live music includes Debra Arlyn & The Goodness from 2-4 p.m. Arlyn’s voice has been described as “both tenderly soft and deliciously sensual.” The Walla Walla-based band performs a soulful pop sound that is said to be energetic and breezy.
Finishing out the evening will be the Whiskey Creek Band from 6-9 p.m. Referred to as “Walla Walla’s favorite party band,” the group sizzled when they first performed for the Washington State Firefighters Convention held in Walla Walla in 2011. The makeshift group — which included three firefighters and one of their wives — hadn’t planned on routinely playing, however, family and friends urged them to continue. Over the years they blasted off from a four-piece acoustic ensemble to a plugged-in five-piece band — playing mostly country music at area festivals, class reunions, wineries and private events.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as sunglasses and sunscreen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mfchamber.com/brews-by-the-blues-festival. For questions, call 541-938-5563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.