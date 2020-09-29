HERMISTON — Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area is currently accepting applications for their annual “Live Your Dream” Educational and Training Awards for Women.
A pair of awards will be given in the amounts of $1,000 and $500. To be eligible, applicants must have the primary financial responsibility for themselves and their dependents. Also, they must be attending or have been accepted into an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program.
Applications are available and can be submitted online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15 and the recipients will be announced in March.
The winner of the $1,000 award may be considered for further awards at Soroptimist's regional and federation level. Soroptimist International of the Americas created the awards in 1972 to help women around the world further their education and the economic well-being of their families. Since 2007, the Hermiston group has given 22 of the awards — for a total of $15,000.
The 2020 recipients are Amanda Montanez, who is attending Blue Mountain Community College and working toward a degree in psychology and Sabrina Johnson, who is attending Charter College to obtain her medical assistant certificate. Both women live in Hermiston.
For more information, contact Deniece Derbyshire at sigreaterhermistonarea@soroptimist.net or 541-567-9409.
