Shoppers peruse artisan items from across the globe on Nov. 1, 2019, during the Fair Trade Craft Show at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton. Held in conjunction with a takeout soup supper, the 2022 fundraising event is Friday, Nov. 4.
Charlie Albright, clam chowder cook, and Lori Albright and Diana Zimmerman, co-chairpersons for the annual Soup Supper & Fair Trade Craft Show, pose for a photo Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton. This year’s event, which features three varieties of piping hot soups available for takeout, is Friday, Nov. 4.
Shoppers peruse artisan items from across the globe on Nov. 1, 2019, during the Fair Trade Craft Show at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton. Held in conjunction with a takeout soup supper, the 2022 fundraising event is Friday, Nov. 4.
Charlie Albright, clam chowder cook, and Lori Albright and Diana Zimmerman, co-chairpersons for the annual Soup Supper & Fair Trade Craft Show, pose for a photo Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton. This year’s event, which features three varieties of piping hot soups available for takeout, is Friday, Nov. 4.
PENDLETON — Artisans in developing countries across the globe have benefitted from the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton’s Fair Trade Craft Show. The event, now in its 35th year, is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, and in conjunction with the Mission Outreach of Presbyterian Women’s annual Soup Supper fundraiser.
The Soup Supper, which began in 1984, initially included craft items from local people. Judy Wilkins, who has organized the fair trade sale since its inception, said participation waned with local people providing crafts for the sale. The idea to use fair trade goods, she said, came when she attended a Presbyterian National Gathering at Purdue University in Indiana. And when she attended the same gathering the next year in San Francisco, she met a woman who had a table with beautiful baskets from Guatemala.
“As I went to the different meetings, I learned about more fair trade organizations,” Wilkins said. “We have grown from one to eight different groups.”
The craft sale, Wilkins said, provides the local Presbyterian women’s group a creative opportunity to help others. Items include everything from jewelry, toys and ornaments to baskets, home decor and Nativity scenes. Also, olive oil, chocolate, spices and coffee are available for purchase.
In addition to offering people an opportunity to purchase unique gift items, it directly impacts artists from nearly three dozen countries, including India, Nepal and the Philippines. The artisans, Wilkins said, are paid upfront by the fair trade organizations.
“This is a way we can help people that support people in other countries,” Wilkins said. “It’s been a meaningful mission outreach. It’s a way we can touch many lives in a small way.”
The Presbyterian women also have set up several tables during the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar for more than two decades. In addition, Lori Albright, event co-chair, said a small selection of the fair trade items are available in the church’s Rogers Room during select occasions, including around Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and graduation.
“It’s not everyday that you can buy things from all over the world,” Albright said. “The world comes to our door with our fair trade items.”
The artisans utilize materials that are available in their region. Wilkins and Albright are often amazed at their creativity, often upcycling items that people in the United States might consider junk, including soda cans, bicycle chains and inner tubes.
Albright encourages people to place a soup order when they arrive to peruse the Fair Trade Craft Sale. Rather than holding the traditional sit-down meal, people can buy three varieties of piping hot homemade soups in quart- or pint-sized containers to take home — clam chowder ($12/$7), chicken noodle ($10/$6) and vegan vegetable ($8/$5). Also, homemade bread, rolls, cookies and noodles will be available for purchase.
“We’re hoping to go back to sitting down and enjoying a bowl of soup next year,” Albright said. “But people can still buy hot soup on Friday and cold soup that can be reheated on Saturday.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.