PENDLETON — Artisans in developing countries across the globe have benefitted from the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton’s Fair Trade Craft Show. The event, now in its 35th year, is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, and in conjunction with the Mission Outreach of Presbyterian Women’s annual Soup Supper fundraiser.

The Soup Supper, which began in 1984, initially included craft items from local people. Judy Wilkins, who has organized the fair trade sale since its inception, said participation waned with local people providing crafts for the sale. The idea to use fair trade goods, she said, came when she attended a Presbyterian National Gathering at Purdue University in Indiana. And when she attended the same gathering the next year in San Francisco, she met a woman who had a table with beautiful baskets from Guatemala.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.