PENDLETON — An evening of delicious food and drinks is featured during a fundraiser held in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The annual Soup Bowl Supper & Silent Auction is Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Sisters Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton. The cost is $30 per person — and those in attendance get to keep the special bowls created by Clay in Motion in Milton-Freewater.
The event also includes a silent auction, mystery envelopes and other fun games. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Domestic Violence Services. Those planning to attend can register in advance at the organization’s website.
Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. The nonprofit organization has shelters in Hermiston and Pendleton. Its mission is to provide help to all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. In addition to the shelters, the agency maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161), safety planning, peer support and an emergency shelter for women and children.
For more information, contact 541-276-3322, robbin@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.