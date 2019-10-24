PENDLETON — Four varieties of soup — clam chowder, chicken noodle, gluten-free vegan tomato and vegetable beef — will be served during the Presbyterian Women’s Soup Supper.
The menu also features bread, relishes, beverages, and homemade desserts. Additional homemade noodles will be packaged and available for purchase. Also, people can purchase tins of homemade cookies.
In its 36th year, the event is Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. in the Rogers Fellowship Room at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for youths and free for kids under 6.
Before and after dinner, people are invited to shop for fair trade crafts from developing countries. Items available include toys, musical instruments, creches and jewelry. The unique and innovative products celebrate the diverse gifts of artisans around the world. The sale continues Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Purchasing the products helps provide food, medicine, housing and education for the artisans’ families while creating steady employment, skills training and an opportunity for a better future. A selection of coffee and chocolate will also be for sale.
Proceeds from the event helps support mission and church work locally, nationwide and around the globe. For more information, contact fpcp@pendletonpresbyterian.com or 541-276-7681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.