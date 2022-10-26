MORROW COUNTY — In celebration of Halloween, several activities are planned in south Morrow County.
The drama class at Ione Community School is presenting “Frankenstein Slept Here" on Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. at 445 Spring St. Admission is $5.
MORROW COUNTY — In celebration of Halloween, several activities are planned in south Morrow County.
The drama class at Ione Community School is presenting “Frankenstein Slept Here" on Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. at 445 Spring St. Admission is $5.
And a pair of trick-or-treating opportunities are on Monday, Oct. 31 in Heppner:
• Trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m. at Morrow County offices. Signs will be on display at county offices that are participating. For questions, email jgarcia@co.morrow.us or gnairns@co.morrow.us.
• Trunk-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal & Hope Lutheran Church, 460 N. Gale St. After collecting candy, people are invited inside for free activities, including a Halloween craft, games and a hot dog dinner. For questions, call 541-676-9970.
For other Halloween activities in the region, read Go! Magazine, in the Thursday, Oct. 27, East Oregonian or visit www.eastoregonian.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
Community Editor
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.