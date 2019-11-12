STANFIELD — People are invited to enjoy an evening meal prepared by someone else while supporting the Stanfield Community Center.
A spaghetti feed fundraiser is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the center, 225 W. Roosevelt. The cost is $6 per person.
For questions, call 541-449-1332.
