PENDLETON — The public is invited to join in paying tribute to one of the top animals in the world of rodeo, War Paint.
The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum is pleased to present “War Paint: Horse of the Decades, A Gala Celebration.” The event is Saturday, Oct. 2. The day of celebration includes a free family day — with youth activities, art projects, tours and more — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hall of Fame, 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The event moves to a ticketed gala celebration from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The evening includes a program highlighting the horse’s iconic story with early day photos and film footage of War Paint in action and cowboy memories. A buffet dinner followed by music and dancing with Sunday Saloon will cap off the celebration.
Noted for his incredible bucking style and highly respected by cowboys across the country, War Paint was honored three times as the “Bucking Horse of the Year” by the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association. War Paint has been inducted into the hall of fame of multiple rodeos including the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the “gala celebration,” which are $30 each, must be ordered by Monday, Sept. 20 to guarantee a seat. They are available at the Hall of Fame, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce or via www.PendletonTickets.com. For questions, contact warpaintkiosk@gmail.com or 541-969-8563.
