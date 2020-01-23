PENDLETON — Recognizing the bonds between parents and their children, both Pendleton and Boardman have plans for special upcoming dances.
In Pendleton, organizers are gearing up for the annual Daddy Daughter Dance and the Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance. And, in Boardman, the Daddy Daughter Dance is in its third year.
The popular long-running Daddy Daughter Dance in Pendleton is having a change of venue this year. The event is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade, tickets are $20 per person.
In addition to a magical evening of dressing up and dancing, the occasion features prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres (including the magnificent chocolate fountain) and a posed portrait. DJ music will provide the beat on the dance floor.
The special mother-son dance is Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The semi-formal event is for moms and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade.
It includes music, dancing and a photo. Tickets are $15 per person.
Both events are very popular — as of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 100 tickets remain for the daddy-daughter event. Those planning to attend need to purchase tickets in advance. For more information about either Pendleton dance, call 541-276-8100 or visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
In Boardman, the Daddy Daughter Dance is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road. Tickets are $30 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter.
The special night offers dads and their daughters, ages 3 and up, a chance to enjoy each other’s company while listening to DJ music and eating snacks. In addition, portraits will be taken and a special craft project features making a photo frame to help preserve memories of the evening.
For more information, call 541-616-1050 or visit www.boardmanpool.com.
