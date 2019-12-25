HERMISTON — The annual Candlelight Memorial Service sponsored by Vange John Memorial Hospice offers people a chance to remember loved ones and honor someone special.
In its 23rd year, the event is Sunday from 3-4 p.m. at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Names included in the hospice’s annual “Light Up A Life” celebration during the month of December will be included as a part of the service. People are encouraged to come for a time of reflection, inspiration, and healing. Hospice staff and volunteers will be on hand to greet people.
For more information, contact 541-667-3543 or crobinson@gshealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.