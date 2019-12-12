PENDLETON — As the dreary days of winter continue, the First Presbyterian Church is offering a time for remembering that God is with us during hard times.
The holiday season can bring up painful memories for some — while others may be struggling with loss, depression or other hardships. Worshiping together provides an opportunity to connect with others and recognize the need for God’s presence.
People of all faiths are invited to the Blue Christmas service. The event is Thursday, Dec. 19 from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The service features prayer, poetry, music and scripture readings to speak to you soul — and even a chance to light a candle for yourself and your loved ones.
The service is hosted by the First Presbyterian Church and Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. For more information, call 541-276-7681 or 541-276-3809.
