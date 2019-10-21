PENDLETON — A Halloween story time is being presented by Altrusa International of Pendleton.
The special event is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.
To support their mission to increase literacy, the Altrusans will provide a free book to all those in attendance. In addition, there will be snacks and a craft activity. Costumes are encouraged.
For more information, call 541-966-0380.
