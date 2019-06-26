HERMISTON — Tickets for the Stars and Stripes Pool Party offer the best seats in the house during Hermiston’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
Ticket sales are limited and must be purchased by Wednesday, July 3, while supplies last. They are $16 for ages 15 and older or $12 for ages 2-14. The Thursday, July 4 pool party runs from 6-10:30 p.m. at Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. It includes swimming, live music and a catered meal from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Tickets are available at www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home or the aquatic center, 879 W. Elm Ave., Hermiston.
Also, Butte Park will offer free activities during the day/evening. Additional details and information about other area Fourth of July activities that offer free admission will be printed early next week in the East Oregonian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.