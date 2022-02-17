HERMISTON — Bring a hearty appetite and help raise money for the Hermiston sports program during the Hermiston Sports Boosters Steak Feed & Auction.

The 21 and older event is Saturday, March 5, 5-10 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Tickets are $50 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hermistonsportsboosters.square.site. Also, while on the site, check out the Bulldog apparel and other team swag. For questions, contact 541-567-5215 or hermistonsportsboosters@gmail.com.

