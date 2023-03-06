PENDLETON — Longtime Portland sportswriter Kerry Eggers returns to Pendleton to talk about the life of Bill Schonely, the longtime play-by-play announcer and franchise ambassador for Portland Trail Blazers who died Jan. 21.

Eggers's visit is Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave. The event is open to the public and comes two days after a public celebration of life for Schonely at Portland's Memorial Coliseum. Eggers plans to give a talk about the memorial and the book he wrote chronicling Schonely's life. He'll then take questions from the audience about anything related to sports.

