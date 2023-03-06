PENDLETON — Longtime Portland sportswriter Kerry Eggers returns to Pendleton to talk about the life of Bill Schonely, the longtime play-by-play announcer and franchise ambassador for Portland Trail Blazers who died Jan. 21.
Eggers's visit is Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave. The event is open to the public and comes two days after a public celebration of life for Schonely at Portland's Memorial Coliseum. Eggers plans to give a talk about the memorial and the book he wrote chronicling Schonely's life. He'll then take questions from the audience about anything related to sports.
Eggers worked for Portland newspapers for 45 years before retiring in 2020. Since then he has operated his website, kerryeggers.com.
Eggers has written 10 books, including "Wherever You May Be ... Now: The Bill Schonely Story," "Jail Blazers" and "Civil War Rivalry: Oregon vs. Oregon State Football." Copies will be available for purchase.
Eggers has family ties to Pendleton. His father, John Eggers, was an all-state basketball player for Pendleton High School. His cousin is Tim Hawkins, who the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce honored on Jan. 27 as the 2022 man of the year.
