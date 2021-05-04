HERMISTON — More than 70 vendors will be on hand during the Hermiston Spring Bazaar.
Coordinated by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, the event is Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. There is no admission charge.
Bring the family, and when you finish shopping, head down to Main Street for the Hermiston Downtown Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local students and professional artists will show off their work. Artists who would like to participate should contact the Hermiston Downtown District at 541-289-1112.
