Volunteers Briana Spencer and Vanessa Algarin-Benitez remove trash April 19, 2021, from the banks of the Umatilla River during the 2021 Spring River Cleanup. The 2022 clean up is Saturday, April 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Round up your family, friends and colleagues and volunteer for a morning along Pendleton’s River Parkway and the banks of the Umatilla River, beautifying the area. And maybe take home a tree or other plant as well.
The annual Spring River Cleanup is Saturday, April 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Participants meet at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, and should bring sturdy shoes, a bottle of water and a willingness to pick up litter along the Umatilla River.
Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment, or SURE, Umatilla Basin Watershed Council and Pendleton Parks & Recreation sponsors the event and provide safety information, gloves and trash bags. Last year, volunteers removed almost 1,700 pounds of trash from the banks of the Umatilla River.
Everyone who cares about the river and enjoys spending time outdoors along the Pendleton River Parkway and riverbanks is welcome to join the effort. Children 12 and younger need an accompanying adult. Those who are not up for physical exertion can help by staffing the sign-in table during the event.
In addition, Pendleton Tree Commission, Pendleton Parks & Recreation, Umatilla National Forest and Oregon Community Trees are teaming up for a tree and plant giveaway 9 a.m. to noon also at Roy Raley Park. The groups will be giving away seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day, which is April 29.
And you do not have to participate in the river cleanup to get a free tree.
