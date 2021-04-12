PENDLETON — The Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment (SURE), along with the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council, the East Oregonian and Pendleton Parks and Recreation, will hold the annual Spring River Cleanup on Saturday, April 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning at the river walkway on Southeast Third Street, behind the East Oregonian building.
Volunteers are needed to clean trash from along the Umatilla River walkway. The sponsors of the cleanup will provide gloves and trash bags. Those participating are asked to wear sturdy shoes, long pants and long sleeves, and bring a bottle of water. No lunch will be provided this year, due to COVID restrictions.
The Pendleton Tree Commission, Umatilla National Forest and Pendleton Parks and Recreation also will be giving away free native plants and trees for all those interested from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council office, 27 S.E. Third Ave. (behind the East Oregonian building).
For more information, visit the group's Facebook page, @SUREPendleton, or call 541-278-2667.
