HERMISTON — People are invited to get a jump start on their garden during the Seed Share Expo.
The Umatilla/Hermiston Garden Club will give away free seeds to help help people start their gardens. In addition, the event will feature door prizes, displays, demonstrations, and activities for the whole family.
The free event is Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. People also are invited to bring any seeds they might have to share with others.
For questions, contact Amanda Woodlee at amw@amandamillswoodlee.com.
