PENDLETON — Applications are now available for the St. Anthony Hospital Volunteer Services Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships.
Eligible applicants will reside in Umatilla or Morrow counties, and must be pursuing a career in health care. High school seniors and current college students are encouraged to apply. Applications can be found online at sahpendleton.org/scholarships or by emailing emilysmith@chiwest.com.
Completed applications must be received by April 15, 2020. Scholarships up to $1,000 will be awarded. For more information, call 541-278-2627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.