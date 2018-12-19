HERMISTON — The public is invited to celebrate the final services of the advent season at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
The fourth Sunday of advent is Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. with a service of lessons telling the story of Israel and the Nativity. It also includes music and will conclude with the eucharist.
Also, the first service of Christmas is Monday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., followed by mass at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rev. Chuck Barnes at 541-567-6674 or chuckb@eotnet.net.
