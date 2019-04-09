HERMISTON — St. John’s Episcopal Church invites people to join them for Holy Week services at 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
The Palm Sunday (April 14, 9 a.m.) service features Eucharist and blessing of the palms. Rev. Chuck Barnes said it’s a choral service and includes chanting of the “Passion Gospel.”
Maundy Thursday (April 18, 7 p.m.) includes reading the service of Tennebrae, which means “Journey into Darkness.”
Good Friday (April 19), the church will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection with Stations of the Cross. And, the Good Friday Eucharist follows at 7 p.m.
The Easter morning Eucharist (April 21, 9 a.m.) includes the children’s flowering of the cross. In addition, a traditional Easter egg hunt for children will follow the service.
For more information, contact Barnes at 541-567-6674 or chuckb@eotnet.net.
