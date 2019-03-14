HERMISTON — Special weekly services during lent are being held at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The public is invited to attend each Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. In addition to the evening service, the gatherings include a soup and bread supper.
For more information, contact Rev. Chuck Barnes at 541-567-6674 or chuckb@eotnet.net.
